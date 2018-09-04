Province launches new cannabis campaign ahead of October legalization

It’s all about the do and don’t … or if you’re the provincial government, the “can and can’t” when it comes to cannabis.

The province, along with the newly anointed Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA), unveiled its weed education campaign.

With differing laws between each province, the government said it’s important to make sure Manitobans know what the rules are at home.

“The legalization of cannabis is a significant challenge for the Manitoba government,” Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said. “In addition to keeping cannabis out of the hands of our kids and away from the black market, it is our job to make sure Manitobans are prepared with the information they need to make responsible choices.”

The campaign has five key messages:

You must be 19+ years old to buy or consume cannabis in Manitoba

You can only buy legal cannabis from licensed retailers

You can’t grow cannabis at home in Manitoba

You can carry up to 30 grams of cannabis in public in Manitoba

You can’t smoke or vape cannabis in public in Manitoba

“Public education is key for public safety,” Liz Stephenson, chief administrative officer of the LGCA said. “Campaigns like this will help us get factual information to Manitobans aged 19 and older who may choose to use this product legally.”

This is the first of two campaigns being rolled out ahead of the Oct. 17 legalization date.

The first portion will cost $250,000.

The LGCA will launch a second campaign shortly before legalization, outlining responsible use strategies.

Advertisements will appear on billboards, transit and public space posters around the province, as well as online and through social media.