Manitoba unveils more plans for pot, including legal age to buy

Manitoba has announced the legal age to purchase marijuana when it becomes legal next year will be set at 19.

The province detailed the age during its Safe and Responsible Retailing of Cannabis Act news conference on Tuesday.

The current drinking age in the province is 18.

The province unveiled the first part of their pot plan in early November, announcing that the private industry will handle sales in the province, while the public sector – namely The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation – will control distribution.

