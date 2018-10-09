Kingston police looking for missing 80-year-old man

Kingston police are looking for an 80-year-old Kingston man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Archie Zagrodney was last seen at an apartment building on Concession Street, according to police.

Police say Zagrodney was in good health, and the family said he does not have dementia.

Zagrodney’s vehicle was found at his home and there was no signs of any disturbance inside the residence.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Zagrodney’s disappearance to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.