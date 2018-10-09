Canada
October 9, 2018 9:31 am
Updated: October 9, 2018 9:33 am

Kingston police looking for missing 80-year-old man

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are looking for 80-year-old Archie Zagrodney who went missing Monday afternoon.

Kingston police
A A

Kingston police are looking for an 80-year-old Kingston man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Archie Zagrodney was last seen at an apartment building on Concession Street, according to police.

Police say Zagrodney was in good health, and the family said he does not have dementia.

READ MORE: Teenage girl missing since Saturday night found safe: Calgary police

Zagrodney’s vehicle was found at his home and there was no signs of any disturbance inside the residence.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Zagrodney’s disappearance to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
80-year-old Man
Elderly man
Elderly Man Missing
Kingston
Kingston Police
man missing
Missing Man
missing person
Police
Police Kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News