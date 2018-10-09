Surrey Mayoral Candidate says he’s anxious to get results of investigation into alleged voter fraud

“Surrey First” mayoral candidate Tom Gill says the RCMP are working “aggressively” to issue a report this week on alleged voter fraud.

Gill says he’s anxious to get the results of the RCMP investigation that was launched after concerns were initially raised by the anti-crime community group Wake Up Surrey.

He says he’s looking forward to re-focusing on other issues in the election campaign.

“We’ve got public safety issues we’ve got issues with transportation/congestion,” said Gill.

Doug McCallum is running for mayor under the Safe Surrey Coalition banner and agrees the issues need to be put on the front burner again.

McCallum said, “We feel the issues are getting our own police force, building SkyTrain instead of LRT.”

Bruce Hayne’s running for mayor with “Integrity Now” and has a slightly different viewpoint.

“Quite frankly I want to be talking about the real issues facing Surrey and I want to be talking about leadership,” said Hayne, “to me it’s very, very disturbing the way things have been turning, I think it’s really important that we get talking back with the issues that are out there.”

Another Surrey political party is calling for transparency among all slates to disclose donor lists of 100-dollars or more.

Raj Jayaprakash with “People First Surrey” believes some parties are circumventing Election BC rules.

“Not abiding by the laws it’s more like maximizing the loopholes in the law so let them be transparent about the money tree,” said Jayaprakash.

He says his party’s listed all it’s contributors and money that’s come in.