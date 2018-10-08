Volunteers help Friendship Inn serve up Thanksgiving dinner to city’s vulnerable

For most of us, Thanksgiving is about getting together, enjoying company and, of course, digging into a warm meal.

The Friendship Inn in Saskatoon made that happen for some of the city’s most vulnerable people. More than 1,500 plates of turkey dinner were handed out today in the warm lunch hall, served with a piece of pie and a choice of tea, coffee, milk or juice.

“We stared preparing about three days ago,” said volunteer and event coordinator Jody Buckley, “getting the turkeys cooked, getting all the bread chopped, all the carrots and potatoes ready. We had volunteers in all weekend helping with doing the peeling, and cutting and chopping and everything like that.”

Buckley says that out of their three big holidays — Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving — Thanksgiving is by far the busiest and best received. The Friendship Inn has been preparing meals for the past 49 years and plans to keep the program going with the help and support of the community.

Sandra Kary, the executive director at the Friendship Inn, said everything is all by donation. “We have received up to 70 turkeys, all of the potatoes and carrots, tonnes of pies,” Kary said. “We have about four or 500 pies. This meal today is all by donation.”

About 30 volunteers were on hand, both in the kitchen and serving on the floor. Most of the volunteers reach out because they like and want to help. After noticing a shortage in volunteers, the Inn sent out a message on Facebook and other social media platforms, asking for volunteers. The response, Buckley said, was tremendous.

The work never stops at the Friendship Inn. Organization and preparation for their Christmas dinner will begin within the next few months.