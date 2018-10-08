Limo company in N.Y. crash owned by FBI informant who infiltrated Muslim groups after 9/11

Records indicate that the limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York is owned by a noted FBI informant.

Federal transportation records say Prestige Limousine was owned by Shahed Hussain and was based at a motel in Gansevoort.

Court records show that the Shahed Hussain who owns that motel gained fame in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks for infiltrating Muslim groups for the FBI.

READ MORE: Limo in deadly New York crash failed a state inspection last month

He posed as a terrorist sympathizer in at least three investigations.

In one case, he helped convict men accused of plotting to bomb New York synagogues.

WATCH: 20 killed in ‘out-of-control’ limo crash had been on wine tour in New York state

Albany-area attorney Dana Salazar, who represented Hussain in a civil case, says she knew of his background as an informant but didn’t have knowledge of his limo business.

Calls to the limo company went unanswered.