World
October 8, 2018 12:57 pm
Updated: October 8, 2018 12:58 pm

Limo in deadly New York crash failed a state inspection last month: governor

By Staff The Associated Press

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York had failed a state inspection and should not have been on the road.

He said Monday in Manhattan the vehicle had been inspected by the state’s transportation department just last month.

Cuomo also said the driver didn’t have the appropriate license and the stretch limo had been rebuilt in a way that violated federal law.

He said the company, Prestige Limousine, “has a lot to answer for.”

Calls to the limousine company rang unanswered Monday.

The crash Saturday in the town of Schoharie killed two pedestrians and 18 occupants of a limousine, including four sisters. Relatives said the group was headed to a birthday party.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

