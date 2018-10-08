Meth, weapon seized in traffic stop

A traffic stop Sunday morning in Winnipeg’s West End resulted in weapons and meth charges for a 43-year-old BC man.

Police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Beverley Street and noticed a 6″ knife inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle uncovered four small plastic bags of meth, a small Ziploc bag of meth, a larger Ziploc bag of meth, and a digital scale contaminated with a substance believed to be meth.

The estimated value of the seized drugs is $1,500.

Colin Cruz Oosterom, 43, of Vancouver, has been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He has been detained in custody.

