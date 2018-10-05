Manitoba moving too slowly on meth: Mayor Brian Bowman

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman says the ongoing meth crisis isn’t going to be solved without an in-depth collaboration between all three levels of government.

Bowman expressed his frustration to 680 CJOB Friday morning that such a sit-down hasn’t happened yet.

“We need action,” he said. “We needed action a long time ago. We need more action sooner from all levels of government.

“That ask is currently out to the provincial and federal governments. In the meantime, we’re going to take the steps we can on the ground in our community to help those that need help.”

Health minister Cameron Friesen told Global News on Thursday that a comprehensive meth strategy is in the works, although the full details of that plan have yet to be made public.

The province did announce a $350,000 investment in the Winnipeg Police Service, with a specific focus on training and equipment to combat the drug trade.

Bowman said that while the meth crisis is certainly not isolated to Winnipeg or Manitoba, he’s seen successful models to fight the problem in other cities and provinces.

“What’s most notable in other provinces is their harm reduction strategy,” he said. “They have safe consumption sites in Toronto and Vancouver and other cities.

“I’ve been very public in saying we shouldn’t rule anything out. If it comes to treatment, if it comes to reducing the amount of crime in the community, we shouldn’t be putting up ideological barriers to what we can do. We need to continue to have evidence- and fact-based discussion, and we need to continue to listen to people who are on the front lines every day.

“I appreciate the province is studying and moving forward with their plan, and we’re going to support them, but we need action now.”

