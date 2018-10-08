Man dead after 2-vehicle collision in Brant County

One person is dead after a weekend crash in Brant County.

OPP were called to a collision at Newport and Sour Springs roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Owen Crawford, 42, of Haldimand County was pronounced dead at the scene after his SUV collided with a pickup truck.

#BrantOPP advise driver of SUV from motor vehicle collision at Sour Springs Rd and Newport Rd on 06 Oct 2018 has died. He has been identified as Owen CRAFORD 42-years-old of Haldimand County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time #drivesafe #OPP pic.twitter.com/LrU9mmm1FZ — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 8, 2018

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police continue to investigate, and no charges have been laid.