Man dead after 2-vehicle collision in Brant County
One person is dead after a weekend crash in Brant County.
OPP were called to a collision at Newport and Sour Springs roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Owen Crawford, 42, of Haldimand County was pronounced dead at the scene after his SUV collided with a pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
Police continue to investigate, and no charges have been laid.
