October 8, 2018 8:38 am

Man dead after 2-vehicle collision in Brant County

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his SUV collided with a pickup truck.

One person is dead after a weekend crash in Brant County.

OPP were called to a collision at Newport and Sour Springs roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Owen Crawford, 42, of Haldimand County was pronounced dead at the scene after his SUV collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police continue to investigate, and no charges have been laid.

