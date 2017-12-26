Brant County OPP seeking suspects of ATM robbery

Brant County OPP have released suspect photos of a robbery that occurred at an RBC bank in Brant County on Dec. 5.

Provincial officers were called to the branch on Oakland Road in the village of Oakland in Brant County around 4:45 a.m. in response to the break-and-enter.

Investigators believe the unknown suspects gained entry to the building and once inside, stole the entire ATM and did extensive damage to the property in the process.

The ATM was later recovered a short distance away with the cash removed. In the process of the theft, dye packs were released that would have made contact with the suspects and the stolen money.

Brant County OPP have released the following photos and are asking anyone who may have information or recognize these suspects to come forward and contact their criminal investigations unit.

