Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 24 in Brant County

BRANT COUNTY, Ont. – Provincial police are investigating a fatal accident in Brant County in southwestern Ontario.

They say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 24 Saturday around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Hwy. 24 in Brant County closed after car collides with dump truck

Police said the name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no immediate word about whether any charges were pending.