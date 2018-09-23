Traffic
Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 24 in Brant County

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Brant County late Saturday, police say.

BRANT COUNTY, Ont. – Provincial police are investigating a fatal accident in Brant County in southwestern Ontario.

They say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 24 Saturday around 10 p.m.

Police said the name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no immediate word about whether any charges were pending.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

