More snow on the way for southern Alberta

Albertans hoping to run into that elusive fall weather are in for some disappointment.

Cold temperatures and record snowfall blanketed the southern part of the province at the start of October. Unfortunately that trend of winter-like weather is going to continue.

Cold Arctic air settled over much of the prairies at the end of September and remains in place for the second week of October. Starting Monday that cold air will clash with pacific moisture in an upslope system that has the potential to bring as much as 10 centimetres of snow along the foothills and as far east as Calgary.

Conservative estimates show Calgary could see around 5 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night.

This weather pattern is similar to the one last week that brought the highest single-day snowfall total for any day in October in Calgary, when 32.8 centimetres of snow fell October 2.

Calgary typically sees around 10 centimetres of snow for the entire month of October. So far the city has nearly quadrupled that amount with 39.1 centimetres of snow as of October 7.

According to Environment Canada’s historical records , this October is the seventh snowiest on record. The snowiest October ever was in 1961 when Calgary recorded 47.5 centimetres of snow.

The daytime highs in Calgary have been well below seasonal for the start of fall, with all but three days in single-digit highs.

There is no sign of recovery when it comes to temperatures. Highs for the next seven days are likely to remain 5-14 degrees below average.

As of Sunday night there were no weather warnings issued for southern Alberta. For the latest information click here.

