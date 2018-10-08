West Coast rock band 54-40 has five of seven stolen guitars recovered

There is some good news for West Coast rock band 54-40.

Police have recovered five of the seven vintage guitars stolen Friday from the band’s U-Haul truck in New Westminster.

On Sunday, a search warrant was executed in Surrey, and New Westminster police (NWPD) said they located five stolen guitars along with other electronic equipment.

“The investigation is ongoing, and NWPD officers continue to work toward identifying and arresting a suspect,” said media relations officer Sergeant Jeff Scott.

“This was a significant theft and we are hopeful that we will be able to recover the other two guitars. We will continue to follow up with any leads as they come in.”

Band manager Allan Moy previously said the stolen gear was worth about an estimated $50,000.

The band was in town playing two shows at the Commodore Ballroom on Friday and Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the stolen items is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.