Stanley Mission RCMP respond to fatal pedestrian collision in Grandmother’s Bay, Sask.

A pedestrian has died in Grandmother’s Bay, Sask. following a collision early Sunday morning.

Stanley Mission RCMP responded to the call at 4 a.m. and are now investigating the cause of the collision, with help from the Saskatoon Collision Reconstructionist unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The name of the person who has died is not being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, you are asked to contact the Stanley Mission Detachment of the RCMP at 306-635-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).