New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 850 in Long Point, N.B., on Saturday.
Police say they were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 8:20 p.m.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 50-year-old man from Kars, N.B., was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist was on the scene, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
