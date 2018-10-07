Canada
New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash

Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Long Point, N.B.

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 850 in Long Point, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 8:20 p.m.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 50-year-old man from Kars, N.B., was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was on the scene, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

