What’s open and what’s closed in Montreal over Thanksgiving Monday

Public Transit

Buses

Before you leave home, check your bus schedule. The STM will operate on holiday hours on Thanksgiving Monday.

Commuter Trains

The only line operating on Thanksgiving Monday is the Vaudreuil-Hudson line, which will operate on a Sunday schedule. The five other Exo train lines will not run.

Public Markets

The Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve public markets are open on Thanksgiving Monday.

SAQ

Most SAQ stores will be open for their regular hours, except for those located in malls and other complexes that are closed for Thanksgiving Monday. If the store is located in a mall but also has street access or can be accessed via a movie theatre then it will be open.

Shopping malls and grocery stores

Most malls, including Rockland Centre, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Eaton Centre and Place Montreal Trust, are open with varying hours.

Most large grocery stores are also open.

Municipal offices

The City of Montreal will close several of its offices, including borough and Accès-Montréal offices.

Garbage collection

Garbage collection will operate as usual with the exception of Montreal North. In Sector 1, green bins will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 9.

For more information, check the city’s website or call 311.

Ecocentres

Ecocentres will operate on a summer schedule, opening every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions

Arenas, pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to their respective borough’s schedule.

The Claude-Robillard complex will be closed Monday, Oct. 8.

The Biodome is closed due to renovations, but the botanical garden, and insectarium are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. As for the planetarium, it opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m.

Montreal courthouse

Municipal court and all its service points will be closed Thanksgiving Monday.