The Dungarees hit the stage for 3rd annual 24-hour gig-a-thon

Fingers may cramp and voices may get sore as an Edmonton band pursues a 24-hour music marathon to raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The Dungarees are staging a gig-a-thon at Have Mercy in Old Strathcona from Saturday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. Except for 15 minutes breaks once an hour, there will be at least one person from the band on stage at all times.

This is the third time the Dungarees are putting on the event.

“It is exhausting but it’s so rewarding,” said singer and bass player James Murdoch.

“We could have done a concert and it would have been a two-hour concert. We would have donated the proceeds but we wanted to just symbolically show it’s around-the-clock battle when you fight cancer.”

The band, which hopes to raise or surpass $30,000, are putting the donations towards the foundation’s’ patient financial assistance program.

“It allows patients to not worry about paying the bills,” said guitar player Kiron Jhass, who is also a registered nurse at the Cross Cancer Institute.

“A lot of patients are taking time off work. They’re coming from out of town and into the city so they need to find lodging, prescriptions and all kinds of things. We want to be able to help folks focus on their treatment and not so much on making ends meet.”

Despite the band’s previous experience playing 24-hour gig-a-thons, Murdoch said there will be challenges.

“When it gets closer to three, four, five or six in the morning and you’ve been up for that long, it starts to feel like maybe you’re in a bit of a dreamland,” he said.

“When it gets really late in the evening or early into the next morning, your body wants to shut down, the biggest thing about playing is your fingers start to hurt and you start to lose your voice. But it is what it is. It wouldn’t be what it was if it wasn’t difficult. It wouldn’t be worth doing if it wasn’t difficult.”

Murdoch said the band is trying to pace themselves so they can make it to the finish line.

“That last stretch from four in the morning to eight in the morning, it’s just us. So, just us for very few people,” Jhass said with a laugh.

“At the end of the day, music is a ton of fun. We’re having a blast. I think we’re just preparing by playing all day, keeping limber and having lots of people out here to support.”

