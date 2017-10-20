The Dungarees 2nd annual 24-hour Gig-a-thon for Alberta Cancer Foundation underway

After raising $15,000 for the Alberta Cancer Foundation last year, Edmonton band The Dungarees are at it again.

The country music band is performing its second annual 24-hour Gig-A-Thon fundraiser at Yellowhead Brewery, in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. It’s like playing 24 sets in one day.

“It’s such an exciting thing to be a part of, that you kind of live off adrenaline for a good 24, maybe 28 hours,” bassist James Murdoch said.

The band got started at 8 a.m. Friday and will play, with help from some guest acts, until the same time on Saturday morning.

“[We’re] usually tearing down or going to bed at sometime around now,” Murdoch joked. “I feel like a million bucks, I was able to rest up and I knew what was ahead — this is the second year for it now so you kinda know what’s coming. It feels great, there’s a lot of energy.”

Guitarist Kiron Jhass, who is also a registered nurse at Edmonton’s Cross Cancer Institute, said the event is meaningful for the entire band.

“All of us in the band have had family members that have been affected by cancer,” Jhass said. “We decided we wanted to do something to give back to our community, so this is something that just really made sense.”

Money raised will go to the Alberta Cancer Foundation’s patient financial assistance program. It gives money to patients across the province needing help with expenses such as travel, food and childcare during their cancer treatments.

The 24 hours of continuous live music will also include performances by Captain Tractor, Mike Plume, Millenia, Ken Stead, Nice Horse and Mike Nash.

To hear the music for yourselves, donate and enjoy a pint while you’re at it, drop by Yellowhead Brewery (10229 – 105 St.). Cover is $10 and includes in/out privileges throughout the 24 hours.

You can also donate online, where you can also see a detailed performance schedule.