2 pedestrians struck in separate collisions at same Toronto intersection Saturday

Two pedestrians were struck in separate collisions at the same Toronto intersection Saturday.
The intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road in the east end saw two people struck by vehicles just seven hours apart.
The first incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. She was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition but later improved to stable condition.
READ MORE: Woman dead, another injured after 2 separate Toronto collisions
The driver remained on the scene, and police are investigating who was at fault.
A second female pedestrian was struck at the same intersection around 1:40 p.m.
Toronto EMS said the woman was not seriously injured and was not transported to hospital.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.