2 pedestrians struck in separate collisions at same Toronto intersection Saturday

Two pedestrians were struck in separate collisions at the same Toronto intersection Saturday.

The intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road in the east end saw two people struck by vehicles just seven hours apart.

The first incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. She was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition but later improved to stable condition.

The driver remained on the scene, and police are investigating who was at fault.

A second female pedestrian was struck at the same intersection around 1:40 p.m.

Toronto EMS said the woman was not seriously injured and was not transported to hospital.

Collision:

Victoria Park/ Crescent Town Rd.

Pedestrian struck.

Female pedestrian has been taken to hospital w life threatening injs.

Units are OS.

NB lanes on Vic Park are closed at the intersection, SB lanes diverting.

Please avoid.@TPS54Div #GO1846412^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2018

Collision:

Victoria Park Ave/ Crescent Town Rd.

Pedestrian struck, unknown injuries,

units are responding.@TPS54Div #GO1847979 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2018