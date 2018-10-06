What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Halifax  

As turkey day approaches, so too do store and business closures.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open — and what’s not — on Thanksgiving Monday in Halifax.

What’s open

Halifax Transit

Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. The Woodside Ferry won’t be running this weekend or on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.

Parking

All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Grocery and liquor stores

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Bishop’s Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Marts have different hours depending on the branch. Check their website for more formation.

What’s closed

Malls

All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.

Grocery and liquor stores

All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.

All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post

Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.