October 6, 2018 1:50 pm
Updated: October 6, 2018 1:52 pm

What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Halifax  

Heading into Thanksgiving Monday, here's a list of what's open over the holiday in Halifax.

As turkey day approaches, so too do store and business closures.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open — and what’s not — on Thanksgiving Monday in Halifax.

What’s open

Halifax Transit

  •  Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. The Woodside Ferry won’t be running this weekend or on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.

 Parking

  • All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Grocery and liquor stores

  • The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Bishop’s Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Shoppers Drug Marts have different hours depending on the branch. Check their website for more formation.

What’s closed

Malls

  • All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.

Grocery and liquor stores

  • All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.
  • All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Banks

  • All banks will be closed on Monday.

Libraries

  • All library branches will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post

  • Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.

Global News