What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Halifax  

As turkey day approaches, so too do store and business closures.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open — and what’s not — on Thanksgiving Monday in Halifax.
What’s open
Halifax Transit
- Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. The Woodside Ferry won’t be running this weekend or on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.
Parking
- All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.
Grocery and liquor stores
- The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
- Bishop’s Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Marts have different hours depending on the branch. Check their website for more formation.
What’s closed
Malls
- All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.
Grocery and liquor stores
- All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.
- All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.
Banks
- All banks will be closed on Monday.
Libraries
- All library branches will be closed on Monday.
Canada Post
- Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.
