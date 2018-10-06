Canada
October 6, 2018

Headingley Correctional Centre inmate dies in custody

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

The inmate was serving time at Headingley Correctional Centre when he died, according to provincial officials.

File
An inmate serving time at Manitoba’s Headingley Correctional Centre has died.

In a release, the province said the 82-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday, where he died.

No cause of death was provided.

According to the province, all deaths in custody must be reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for investigation.

This is the first in-custody death at a provincial correctional institution in Manitoba this year.

In August, an altercation at a federal correctional facility, Stony Mountain Institution, led to the death of an inmate.

