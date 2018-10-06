Headingley Correctional Centre inmate dies in custody

An inmate serving time at Manitoba’s Headingley Correctional Centre has died.

In a release, the province said the 82-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday, where he died.

No cause of death was provided.

READ MORE: Inmate dies at Stony Mountain while serving ‘indeterminate sentence’

According to the province, all deaths in custody must be reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for investigation.

This is the first in-custody death at a provincial correctional institution in Manitoba this year.

In August, an altercation at a federal correctional facility, Stony Mountain Institution, led to the death of an inmate.