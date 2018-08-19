Inmate dies at Stony Mountain while serving “indeterminate sentence”

Stony Mountain has confirmed that one of its inmates died while in custody this weekend.

The prison said 25-year-old Adam Kent Monias died Saturday while serving a sentence for second-degree murder, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

He had been in custody for more than three years, serving an “indeterminate sentence.”

READ MORE: Stony Mountain still under lockdown after 3 inmates assaulted

It’s unclear whether Monias’s death was connected to Thursday’s assault at the prison, in which three inmates were taken to hospital after being attacked.

Correctional Services Canada is reviewing the circumstances of Monias’s death — as the body does in all cases where an inmate dies in custody — and will involve police and a coroner if necessary.