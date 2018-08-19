Crime
August 19, 2018 3:49 pm
Updated: August 19, 2018 3:50 pm

Inmate dies at Stony Mountain while serving “indeterminate sentence”

By Reporter  Global News

An inmate has died while in custody at Stony Mountain.

Global News
A A

Stony Mountain has confirmed that one of its inmates died while in custody this weekend.

The prison said 25-year-old Adam Kent Monias died Saturday while serving a sentence for second-degree murder, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

He had been in custody for more than three years, serving an “indeterminate sentence.”

READ MORE: Stony Mountain still under lockdown after 3 inmates assaulted

It’s unclear whether Monias’s death was connected to Thursday’s assault at the prison, in which three inmates were taken to hospital after being attacked.

Correctional Services Canada is reviewing the circumstances of Monias’s death — as the body does in all cases where an inmate dies in custody — and will involve police and a coroner if necessary.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
In-custody Death
Inmate Death
Inmate dies
Lockdown
Prison
prison death
Stony Mountain
Stony Mountain Institution

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News