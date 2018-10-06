Last Maxine DeHart drive-thru fundraiser in Kelowna gets head start

A generous pledge by an anonymous Okanagan resident has kicked off a United Way annual fundraiser in Kelowna that is celebrating its twentieth and last year.

The Maxine DeHart Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast has raised $750,000 for the United Way Central & South Okanagan Similkameen.

This year, a donor has pledged to match online donations to the fundraiser dollar-for-dollar up to a total of $20,000.

DeHart calls the upcoming event on Thursday, Oct. 11 bittersweet.

“It’s going to be the largest drive-thru ever,” DeHart said. “All the sponsors and many new businesses have come forward this year to make the grand finale a memorable experience for everyone, along with raising a record amount of money for the United Way.”

In 2017, the early morning event raised $45,500.

“I am truly grateful to have had so many sponsors and volunteers, who have now all become good friends, support me over the years.”

All the funds raised support vulnerable children, families and seniors in the Okanagan.

The drive-thru event at the Kelowna Ramada Inn, 2170 Harvey Avenue, takes place Oct. 11 between 6 and 9 a.m. Watch for traffic directions to enter the drive-thru off Enterprise Way.

Monetary donations will be accepted for breakfast bags filled with random prizes.

About $2,000 has already by pledged toward the events $80,000 goal.

www.max20drivethru.com