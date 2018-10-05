Canada
October 5, 2018 6:19 pm
Updated: October 5, 2018 6:25 pm

‘A nightmare that never ends’: Jesse Galganov’s father raises reward for his son’s return to $500K

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Fri, Oct 5: The search for Jesse Galganov is still underway one year after the 22-year-old disappeared while in Peru. As Global's Billy Shields reports, his dad hasn't given up hope and has now increased the reward to $500,000 to find Jesse.

A A

The father of Jesse Galganov, the 22-year-old Montrealer who disappeared a little more than a year ago, has raised the reward for his son’s return to $500,000.

“My son should be sitting next to you or he should be sitting right now next to me,” Todd Galganov told Global News.

He added that he is convinced Jesse is still alive and he believes he has been kidnapped.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Calls for donations to continue search for missing Montrealer in Peru

Galganov went missing a little more than a year ago during a backpacking trip he planned through South America and Southeast Asia. His family last heard from him before he embarked on a mountain hike just outside the city of Huaraz in Peru.

Since October 2017, his family has been in contact with several government agencies in an effort to secure his return. His mother also hired an Israeli search-and-rescue team to help find him.

There have also been rallies and fundraising efforts to secure enough money to continue the search.

“It’s a nightmare that never ends,” Todd Galganov said.

“I’m just running on water and sinking… and I’m not getting anywhere.”

He spent nine months in Peru looking for word of his son’s whereabouts.

Global News reached out to Global Affairs Canada and the Peruvian national police, but neither agency returned calls seeking comment.

READ MORE: The search for Jesse Galganov missing in Peru continues
Report an error
Huaraz
Jesse Galganov
Jesse Galgnov search
missing Canadian hiker
Missing Montrealer
missing person
Peru
Todd Galganov

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News