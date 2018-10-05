‘A nightmare that never ends’: Jesse Galganov’s father raises reward for his son’s return to $500K

The father of Jesse Galganov, the 22-year-old Montrealer who disappeared a little more than a year ago, has raised the reward for his son’s return to $500,000.

“My son should be sitting next to you or he should be sitting right now next to me,” Todd Galganov told Global News.

He added that he is convinced Jesse is still alive and he believes he has been kidnapped.

Galganov went missing a little more than a year ago during a backpacking trip he planned through South America and Southeast Asia. His family last heard from him before he embarked on a mountain hike just outside the city of Huaraz in Peru.

Since October 2017, his family has been in contact with several government agencies in an effort to secure his return. His mother also hired an Israeli search-and-rescue team to help find him.

There have also been rallies and fundraising efforts to secure enough money to continue the search.

“It’s a nightmare that never ends,” Todd Galganov said.

“I’m just running on water and sinking… and I’m not getting anywhere.”

He spent nine months in Peru looking for word of his son’s whereabouts.

Global News reached out to Global Affairs Canada and the Peruvian national police, but neither agency returned calls seeking comment.

