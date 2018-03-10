Canada
March 10, 2018 1:37 pm
Updated: March 10, 2018 1:45 pm

Calls for donations to continue search for missing Montrealer in Peru

By Global News

Photo of Jesse Galganov and his mother provided by the family.

Galganov family
Family and friends of Jesse Galganov, a young Montrealer who disappeared in Peru, are mobilizing to raise funds to continue the search for the young man.

A fundraiser will take place Saturday night at ELMNT, a Westmount yoga studio Galganov’s mother and some of her friends attend.

The missing young man also worked at the studio as a receptionist before travelling to South America.

Three $45 courses will be offered and donations will be accepted.

ELMNT founder Emilie Bailey hopes to raise over $2,000 to help Galganov’s mother, Alisa Clamen.

Clamen has hired an elite search team from Israel to comb Peru after the 22-year-old vanished without a trace five months ago.

Authorities suspect a criminal act.

When Clamen last spoke to her son, he was near Huaraz and was set to embark on a multi-day hike in the Andes.

-With files from La Presse Canadienne
