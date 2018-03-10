Calls for donations to continue search for missing Montrealer in Peru

Family and friends of Jesse Galganov, a young Montrealer who disappeared in Peru, are mobilizing to raise funds to continue the search for the young man.

A fundraiser will take place Saturday night at ELMNT, a Westmount yoga studio Galganov’s mother and some of her friends attend.

The missing young man also worked at the studio as a receptionist before travelling to South America.

Three $45 courses will be offered and donations will be accepted.

ELMNT founder Emilie Bailey hopes to raise over $2,000 to help Galganov’s mother, Alisa Clamen.

Clamen has hired an elite search team from Israel to comb Peru after the 22-year-old vanished without a trace five months ago.

Authorities suspect a criminal act.

When Clamen last spoke to her son, he was near Huaraz and was set to embark on a multi-day hike in the Andes.

-With files from La Presse Canadienne