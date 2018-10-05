Police warn of fake handyman in Lindsay

City of Kawartha Lakes police are warning the public after they say a man posing as a handyman stole drugs and jewelry from a woman on Wednesday.

Police say the man offered to clean the woman’s eavestroughs, then later asked to use the washroom in the lady’s house.

“The complainant informed police that she noticed jewelry and medication missing from her home the day after the handyman attended,” police stated.

No description of the suspect was provided.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious when allowing strangers into their homes.

“Consider asking to review documents pertaining to a person’s certification in their profession before hiring them to perform work,” police stated.

“Don’t feel pressured to make a quick decision about purchasing a service and remember that it’s your home, only allow access to people who you trust. Please visit our website for more helpful crime prevention tips at http://www.kawarthalakespolice.com.”