City of Kawartha Lakes say pickpocketing scam group effort

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have released another image of more suspects in incidents of pickpocketing last month.

Last month, police released an image of suspects believed to be connected to pickpocketing incidents on Sept. 5 in Fenelon Falls and Sept. 9 in Omemee.

“In each case, a male and female seemed to be working together to distract the victim while removing bank cards from the victim’s purse,” police said.

OPP on Monday released another image of suspects from a pickpocketing incident at the Shopper’s Drug Mart in Bobcaygeon. Police say the suspects are not the same pair from the other incidents.

“But investigation indicates that it is possible that they are all working together,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to http://www.khcs.ca to submit an anonymous tip.

“The OPP is reminding citizens to always be cognizant of their surroundings and to protect debit cards and credit cards at all times,” police said.