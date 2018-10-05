Manitoba’s Travis Hamonic out with facial fracture after fight

Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic will miss some time after being placed on injured reserve Friday.

The St. Malo product has been listed as week-to-week after sustaining a facial fracture.

Hamonic, 28, was involved in a fight with the much bigger Erik Gudbranson in the first period of the Flames’ season opener on Wednesday. The fight was in retaliation for a hit Gudbranson made on Flames rookie Dillon Dube earlier in the game.

Hamonic left the game immediately after the fight but returned a short time later to finish the game.

He is starting his second season in Calgary after recording one goal and 10 assists in 74 games last season.

Over 519 career NHL games with the Flames and New York Islanders Hamonic has 27 goals and 130 assists

The former member of the MJHL’s Winnipeg Saints was drafted by the Islanders in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The Flames have recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League to fill Hamonic’s spot.