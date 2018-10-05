Saint John man, 24, sentenced to year in jail for accessing child porn

A 24-year-old Saint John man has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to accessing child pornography.

Mark Donald David Colwell was arrested in October 2017, after an investigation by the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit in New Brunswick.

The Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force also took part in the investigation, which began in June 2016.

Information about someone accessing child pornography had originally been received by the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.

That prompted a search warrant at a residence in Saint John on Oct. 18, 2017. RCMP say several electronic devices were seized and Colwell was arrested at the scene.

He was later charged with accessing child pornography and pleaded guilty. On Friday, he was sentenced to a year in jail and a year of probation. He is also under strict conditions not to have contact with children for 10 years and will be added to the national sex offender registry for 20 years.