Wasaga Beach man charged with driving while impaired, with open liquor: OPP

A man from Wasaga Beach has been charged after police say a man was caught driving with open liquor in his vehicle.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday just before 4 p.m., officers received information from the public that a man was allegedly driving with open liquor in his vehicle in Wasaga Beach.
Officers say the vehicle was stopped on Beachwood Road, west of Bluewater Lane.
Police say the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was driving while disqualified.
According to police, 51-year-old Byron Brigham has been charged with operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol, driving while disqualified, driving while under suspension, use of plate not authorized for the vehicle and driving with liquor readily available.
Police say Brigham is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Nov. 6.
