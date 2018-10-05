Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving following crash

A Lindsay woman faces several charges including impaired driving following a crash early Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cottingham Road in the village of Omemee around 1:55 a.m.

“The driver was the sole occupant and not injured in the crash,” OPP stated.

READ MORE: Almost 2 million Ontario drivers have driven under the influence of cannabis: CAA

Jennifer Parcells, 34, of Lindsay, Ont., was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving while under suspension and careless driving.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.