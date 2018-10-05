Crime
October 5, 2018 11:03 am

Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving following crash

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A woman from Lindsay faces charges including impaired driving following a crash in Omemee early Friday.

A Lindsay woman faces several charges including impaired driving following a crash early Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cottingham Road in the village of Omemee around 1:55 a.m.

“The driver was the sole occupant and not injured in the crash,” OPP stated.

Jennifer Parcells, 34, of Lindsay, Ont., was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving while under suspension and careless driving.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.

