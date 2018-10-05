Canada
October 5, 2018 9:54 am

Boy, 3, falls out of window at home in Millbrook, Ont.

A boy was taken to hospital after falling out of a window at a home in Millbrook, Ont., on Thursday.

A boy was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after falling out of a window of a home in Millbrook, Ont. on Thursday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the home on McGuire Drive in Cavan Monaghan Township, just south of Peterborough.

It’s believed the three-year-old toppled out of a screen window on the first floor of the home. He fell approximately eight feet.

Peterborough police say the boy was first taken by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre then transported via Air Ornge to a Toronto-based hospital.

On Friday morning, police said the child remains in stable condition.

“At this time there is no further police involvement,” police stated Friday.

