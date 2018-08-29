Child falls from window
August 29, 2018 4:20 pm

3-year-old taken to hospital after falling from Edmonton apartment window

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A boy is in hospital after falling from a third-floor window Wednesday afternoon.

Lars Hagberg/ The Canadian Press
A A

A child is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he reportedly fell out of a third-floor apartment building window in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 119 Avenue and 34 Street at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a three-year-old boy lying on the ground.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP warn parents after 3-year-old falls out second-storey window

Police were told the boy climbed out of the window of his family’s apartment and fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital where, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, he continued to be evaluated and treated.

READ MORE: Mystery man makes incredible catch after baby tossed from burning building

Police believe the parents of the boy were inside the apartment when it happened.

According to EPS, the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature, so police said no further information would be provided.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child falls from window
Child falls out of window
Child falls out of window north Edmonton
child injured
Edmonton child falls out of window
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News