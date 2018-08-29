3-year-old taken to hospital after falling from Edmonton apartment window

A child is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he reportedly fell out of a third-floor apartment building window in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 119 Avenue and 34 Street at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a three-year-old boy lying on the ground.

Police were told the boy climbed out of the window of his family’s apartment and fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital where, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, he continued to be evaluated and treated.

Police believe the parents of the boy were inside the apartment when it happened.

According to EPS, the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature, so police said no further information would be provided.