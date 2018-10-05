Surrey’s top cop speaks for first time since allegations in city’s election campaign

Surrey’s top cop is speaking for the first time about allegations of fraud in the city’s election campaign.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Dwayne McDonald said he understands the time-sensitivity of the situation.

McDonald said, “We’ve purposed to get results to that complaint as quick as possible.”

McDonald said his investigators have received 72 mail-in ballot registration applications from Surrey’s Chief Elections Officer as a result of some suspected irregularities in the applications.

“We have investigators who are tracking down and speaking with all the individuals who are named in those applications,” said McDonald.

He added, “Given the importance to the electoral process and to really democracy we would like to come forward and provide an update an a conclusion to that investigation and make our results to the extent that we can, public.”

Organizers of the Wake Up Surrey rally held in June at city hall filed an official complaint with Surrey RCMP one week ago, alleging election fraud: vote buying and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.