Former casino security executive steps down as chair of Justice Institute of BC board

The chair of the Justice Institute of BC’s (JIBC) Board of Governors is stepping down.

The move comes days after watchdog group Integrity BC questioned if Robert Kroeker was right for a leadership position at an institute offering law enforcement courses and which trains sheriffs and corrections officers.

READ MORE: Exclusive: River Rock Casino warned employees may have shred large cash transaction records

Kroeker was head of compliance at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation — the company that ran River Rock Casino — in the period in which a government probe determined money laundering was taking place.

In a statement posted to the Justice Institute’s website, Kroeker said media attention at the school was distracting the institution from its core mandate.

“Students, staff, faculty and other board members should not be subject to these intrusions,” Kroeker said.

READ MORE: VIP linked to top Chinese officials, real estate, corruption allegations, gambled with $490k at B.C. casino

“While my term as a governor concludes shortly, I have taken the decision to step down from the board effective immediately to remove the possibility that students, staff and the work of JIBC may experience further disruption.”

Kroeker remains a vice-president of corporate security and compliance with the BC Lottery Corporation.