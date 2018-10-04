5 things to do this weekend for Friday, October 5, 2018

5 Things To Do

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

1- Vancouver Halloween Parade & Expo
October 5-7
Expo- Indoor Exhibition UBC Robson Square
Vanhalloween.com

2- The Chilliwack Corn Maze & Pumpkin Farm
On Going until October 31
41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Chilliwackcornmaze.com

3- Halloween Train Ride
October 6-31
13750-88th Avenue, Surrey
Bctrains.com

4- Port Moody Oktoberfest Beer Festival
October 5-7
100 Newport Drive, Port Moody
Oktoberfestbc.ca

5- Fall Festival, Sun Peaks
October 6 & 7
Sun Peaks Resort
Sunpeaksresort.com

