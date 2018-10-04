5 things to do this weekend for Friday, October 5, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
1- Vancouver Halloween Parade & Expo
October 5-7
Expo- Indoor Exhibition UBC Robson Square
Vanhalloween.com
2- The Chilliwack Corn Maze & Pumpkin Farm
On Going until October 31
41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack
3- Halloween Train Ride
October 6-31
13750-88th Avenue, Surrey
Bctrains.com
4- Port Moody Oktoberfest Beer Festival
October 5-7
100 Newport Drive, Port Moody
Oktoberfestbc.ca
5- Fall Festival, Sun Peaks
October 6 & 7
Sun Peaks Resort
Sunpeaksresort.com
