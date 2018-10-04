Driver crashes into trees north of Cobourg

A person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into thick woods north of Cobourg on Wednesday night.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township firefighters and Northumberland Paramedics were called to the crash scene around 11 p.m. along County Road 22 near Centreton, approximately 20 kilometres north of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid after fatal crash in Oshawa

Firefighters found the driver outside the vehicle which was upright and resting on broken trees. The westbound car veered off the road, entered a ditch and travelled a short distance while crashing into a number of large trees.

The driver was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters spent additional time searching the area for the possibility of other occupants in the thick woods.

Northumberland OPP closed the road for several hours as they investigated. No update has been provided.