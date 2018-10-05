This is why some Canadians stand with Trump

Canadians overwhelmingly describe Donald Trump as arrogant, a bully, dishonest, a misogynist and corrupt, according to a recent survey by Angus Reid.

And according to another survey carried out by Campaign Research, 72 per cent of Canadians also believe that Trump has “harmed” the Canadian economy.

Nevertheless, Trump still has his supporters here in Canada.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, we hear from those Canadians who support Trump and why they have decided to stand by him.

