October 4, 2018 10:47 am

Prince Albert Raiders remain undefeated, down Medicine Hat Tigers 5-1

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Prince Albert Raiders won their sixth-straight game to start the WHL season, downing the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-1.

Max Martin scored two goals and added an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders thrashed the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday to win their sixth straight game to open the Western Hockey League season.

Martin’s marker at 8:42 of the first period stood as the game-winning goal for Prince Albert (6-0-0).

Spencer Moe, Parker Kelly and Brett Leason also found the back of the net for the Raiders.

Elijah Brown scored the lone goal for the Tigers (1-4-1).

Ian Scott turned aside 25 shots for Prince Albert. Jordan Hollett stopped 23 shots for Medicine Hat.

The Tigers went 0 for 4 on the power play. The Raiders were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

The Raiders continue their Alberta road trip on Friday when they travel to Lethbridge to take on the Hurricanes.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

