Arrest made in downtown Peterborough armed robbery

An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery in downtown Peterborough last month.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1 two men on George Street South approached another man from behind and grabbed the man’s arm. Both suspects brandished weapons and demanded the victim turn over money.

“One of the males then grabbed the victim’s wallet, stealing all of the cash inside, and handed the empty wallet back to the victim,” police said.

The suspects fled the George Street area near Townsend Street and met up with other individuals.

Police earlier this week released video and surveillance images of several individuals they wanted to identify in their investigation.

“All of the individuals in the video and images have been identified,” police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, police went to a home and made an arrest.

Riley Gavin Richards, 18, of McDonnel Street, is charged with robbery with a weapon (baton).

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is continuing.