Peterborough police seek identity of armed robbery suspects

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a group of men following a robbery a month ago.

On Sept. 1 around 12:45 a.m., police say the victim was at a George Street North bank where he withdrew cash then continued walking south. Prior to crossing the train tracks north of Townsend Street, the victim was approached from behind by two men.

Police say one of the suspects grabbed the victim’s arm.

“Both males brandished weapons and demanded the victim turn over all of his money,” police said.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s wallet, stealing all of the cash inside, and handed the empty wallet back to the victim.

The two suspects met up with other individuals and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.