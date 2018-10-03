Recipe: Dried apricot, chestnut and brioche bread stuffing
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, Railtown Catering’s chef Dan Olson is here to help with his recipe for the perfect stuffing.
Ingredients:
- 2 loaves brioche bread, diced into cubes
- 4 stalks celery, diced
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ bunch fresh sage, chopped
- ¼ bunch fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 small handful of dried apricots, diced
- 1 cup roasted chestnuts, chopped
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
- ½ pound butter
- Reserved turkey fat/drippings
- 3 cups turkey stock
- 4 whole eggs whisked together
- Juice of one orange
- Salt, cracked black pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp. old bay seasoning spice
Method:
- In an oven preheated to 350°F, toast the brioche cubes into golden brown croutons with garlic oil and salt. Set aside
- Sauté the onion, celery, garlic, thyme, sage and seasonings together in the reserved turkey dripping and butter.
- In a large mixing bowl, add the croutons, chestnuts, pine nuts, sautéed vegetables, orange juice, turkey stock and eggs.
- Season with salt and pepper, mix and place into a casserole dish.
- Cover with tinfoil and bake for approximately 45 minutes at 350°F.
- Serve with juicy turkey and gravy.
