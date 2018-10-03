Global BC recipes

Recipe: Dried apricot, chestnut and brioche bread stuffing

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, Railtown Catering’s chef Dan Olson is here to help with his recipe for the perfect stuffing.

Ingredients:

  • 2 loaves brioche bread, diced into cubes
  • 4 stalks celery, diced
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ bunch fresh sage, chopped
  • ¼ bunch fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 small handful of dried apricots, diced
  • 1  cup roasted chestnuts, chopped
  • ¼ cup toasted pine  nuts
  • ½ pound butter
  • Reserved turkey fat/drippings
  • 3 cups turkey stock
  • 4 whole eggs whisked together
  • Juice of one orange
  • Salt, cracked black pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp. old bay seasoning  spice

Method:

  1. In an oven preheated to 350°F, toast the brioche cubes into golden brown croutons with garlic oil and salt. Set  aside
  2. Sauté the onion, celery, garlic, thyme, sage and seasonings together in the reserved turkey dripping and butter.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, add the croutons, chestnuts, pine nuts, sautéed vegetables, orange juice, turkey stock and eggs.
  4. Season with salt and  pepper, mix and place into a casserole dish.
  5. Cover with tinfoil and bake for approximately 45 minutes at 350°F.
  6. Serve  with  juicy  turkey  and  gravy.

