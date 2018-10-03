OPP investigating sudden death of man in Orillia

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m., officers received reports that a man was without vital signs at an address on Nottawasaga Street.

Police say the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Orillia OPP crime unit and central region forensic identification services are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).