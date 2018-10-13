Ontario municipal election 2018: Cramahe Township

Can Marc Coombs make it four terms in a row as mayor of Cramahe Township?

Coombs is seeking re-election of the seat he has held since 2007, following a decade serving as a councillor. He also served as Northumberland County Warden in 2015.

He’ll be up against retired journalist Mandy Martin. She has more than 45 years of experience in business and volunteering including serving with the Colborne Legion. She has been campaigning on preparing the township for residential growth and “thinking on a broader scale.”

Candidates

Mayor

Marc Coombs (incumbent)

Mandy Martin

Deputy mayor

Sandra Arthur (incumbent)

Jim Williams

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Kenneth Awender

Chris Bihun

Clinton Breau

Donald Clark (incumbent)

Timothy Gilligan

Derek Sharp

Ed Van Egmond (incumbent)

The Township

Cramahe Township, located in Northumberland County, is just off Highway 401 about 140 kilometres east of Toronto. The largest community in the rural township is Colborne, home to The Big Apple, a statute claiming to be the world’s largest apple. It’s a salute to the township’s rich agricultural history. Cramahe also has a growing industrial economy thanks to a focus on its industrial park and its proximity to the 401.

Population (2016):

6,355

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$108,032/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

NA/55.40 (Township is patrolled by Northumberland OPP)

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

NA/68.69 (Township is patrolled by Northumberland OPP)

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South