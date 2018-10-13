Ontario municipal election 2018: Cramahe Township
Can Marc Coombs make it four terms in a row as mayor of Cramahe Township?
Coombs is seeking re-election of the seat he has held since 2007, following a decade serving as a councillor. He also served as Northumberland County Warden in 2015.
He’ll be up against retired journalist Mandy Martin. She has more than 45 years of experience in business and volunteering including serving with the Colborne Legion. She has been campaigning on preparing the township for residential growth and “thinking on a broader scale.”
Candidates
Mayor
Marc Coombs (incumbent)
Mandy Martin
Deputy mayor
Sandra Arthur (incumbent)
Jim Williams
Councillor (3 to be elected)
Kenneth Awender
Chris Bihun
Clinton Breau
Donald Clark (incumbent)
Timothy Gilligan
Derek Sharp
Ed Van Egmond (incumbent)
The Township
Cramahe Township, located in Northumberland County, is just off Highway 401 about 140 kilometres east of Toronto. The largest community in the rural township is Colborne, home to The Big Apple, a statute claiming to be the world’s largest apple. It’s a salute to the township’s rich agricultural history. Cramahe also has a growing industrial economy thanks to a focus on its industrial park and its proximity to the 401.
Population (2016):
6,355
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$108,032/$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
NA/55.40 (Township is patrolled by Northumberland OPP)
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
NA/68.69 (Township is patrolled by Northumberland OPP)
Political representation
Federal
Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South
Provincial
David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South
