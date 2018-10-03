Halifax councillor wants city staff to look at eliminating drive-thrus

One Halifax regional councillor is prepared to start a war against drive-thrus in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Richard Zurawski, councillor for Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood, is set to bring a motion before the municipality’s Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee on Thursday that would ask for a staff report examining drive-thrus and the “feasibility of their elimination.”

The reason why? Zurawski says drive-thrus create traffic as well as excess pollution.

It’s a unique idea but the councillor, who was first elected in 2016, has long campaigned for environmental issues in the Halifax.

Zurawski has previously served as talk show host and meteorologist and even taught at Saint Mary’s University.

He has been known to advocate for “evidence-based” decision making at council meetings.

The possibility of eliminating drive-thrus in the HRM is a long way off and must be approved by the Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee before eventually heading to Halifax Regional Council.

Zurawski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.