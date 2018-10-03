Saskatoon weather outlook: -13 wind chills Thursday morning

-13 is around what it’ll feel like early Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-6 is what it felt like Wednesday morning with wind chill as you were heading out the door in the morning under mostly cloudy skies.

Breezy west-northwesterly winds kicked in during the morning with gusts upwards of 35 km/h as we warmed up to 3 C before noon under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will roll in during the afternoon with a chance of flurries later in the day as we continue to climb up to a daytime high around 5 C.

Wednesday night

The risk of flurries eases during the evening with clouds clearing out overnight as an arctic high pressure system swings in and drops temperatures down as cool as -8 in the city.

Thursday

-13 is around what it’ll feel like early Thursday under mostly sunny skies before the next wave of clouds rolls in during the morning and sticks around through the day with a slight chance of evening flurries.

Despite the chilly start we should manage to warm all the way up to around 5 C for an afternoon thanks in part to a breezy southeasterly wind picking up to 20 km/h during the day.

Friday

The first week of October will wrap up with a few morning clouds and flurries in parts of eastern and northern Saskatchewan before skies clear out to a mix of sun and cloud during the day.

The mercury will climb up to its highest point so far this month during the day with an afternoon high aiming to make it up to 7 C.

Thanksgiving long weekend outlook

Sunshine will kickoff the long weekend on Saturday before some clouds roll in during the day with an afternoon high around 6 C.

There is some uncertainty still for the remainder of the weekend, but clouds are expected to linger Sunday and Monday and a chance of flurries both days as we climb to afternoon highs in mid-single digits.

