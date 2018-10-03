High School Huddle: 1st month of regular season football ends

With just over two weeks left in the regular season, Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) football teams are starting to jockey for playoff position.

3A and 4A teams alike are looking to nail down one of the four semifinal spots in their respective divisions.

The St. Joseph Guardians looked to solidify their 4A spot in the top four taking on a tough Aden Bowman Bears squad. The Guardians took it 15-6 on Sept. 28.

Evan Hardy Souls battled the Bishop J. Mahoney Saints for the top spot in the 3A standings. BJM improved to 3-1 as they beat the Souls 40-0 on Sept. 28.

In the 3A standings, the Saints sit on top followed by the Mount Royal Mustangs, the Souls and the North Battleford Vikings respectively.

Records are only part of the equation due to an unbalanced schedule. The final standings will also factor in strength of schedule, head-to-head match-ups, and common opponents.

In 4A, the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Centennial Collegiate Chargers are setting the pace with perfect 4-0 records. This will change when they meet in a first-place showdown at SMF Field on Oct. 4.

