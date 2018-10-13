Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Brighton

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Municipality of Brighton.

The race for mayor of Brighton is a repeat of the 2010 municipal election.

Longtime businessman Mark Walas is seeking a third-straight term as mayor after first being elected in 2010 when he edged councillor Brian Ostrander by 421 votes.

Now the two are squaring off again in the 2018 municipal election. Ostrander returned to council in 2014 after serving as a councillor from 2003 to 2010. He works at an Oshawa printing and publishing company.

Candidates

Mayor

Brian Ostrander (current councillor)

Mark Walas (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Thomas Rittwage

Laura Vink (current councillor)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Ron Anderson

Steven Baker (incumbent)

Mark Bateman

Natasha Huizinga

Doug LeBlanc

John Martinello (incumbent)

Emily Rowley

Vic Schukow

Mary Tadman (incumbent)

Thomas Walsh

Jeff Wheeldon

The Municipality

Brighton is in Northumberland County just east of Cobourg along Highway 401 (approximately 150 kilometres east of Toronto), overlooking Lake Ontario. The municipality was incorporated in 2001 with the amalgamation of the Town of Brighton and Brighton Township. Agriculture is a leading industry as the area boasts numerous apple orchards and beef production farms. Tourism is also an important economic driver with boating, camping (Presqu’ile Provincial Park) and birding being popular attractions.

Population (2016):

11,844

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$105,600/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

35.28/55.40  – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

26.69/68.69 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South

