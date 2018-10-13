Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Brighton
The race for mayor of Brighton is a repeat of the 2010 municipal election.
Longtime businessman Mark Walas is seeking a third-straight term as mayor after first being elected in 2010 when he edged councillor Brian Ostrander by 421 votes.
Now the two are squaring off again in the 2018 municipal election. Ostrander returned to council in 2014 after serving as a councillor from 2003 to 2010. He works at an Oshawa printing and publishing company.
Candidates
Mayor
Brian Ostrander (current councillor)
Mark Walas (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
Thomas Rittwage
Laura Vink (current councillor)
Councillor (6 to be elected)
Ron Anderson
Steven Baker (incumbent)
Mark Bateman
Natasha Huizinga
Doug LeBlanc
John Martinello (incumbent)
Emily Rowley
Vic Schukow
Mary Tadman (incumbent)
Thomas Walsh
Jeff Wheeldon
The Municipality
Brighton is in Northumberland County just east of Cobourg along Highway 401 (approximately 150 kilometres east of Toronto), overlooking Lake Ontario. The municipality was incorporated in 2001 with the amalgamation of the Town of Brighton and Brighton Township. Agriculture is a leading industry as the area boasts numerous apple orchards and beef production farms. Tourism is also an important economic driver with boating, camping (Presqu’ile Provincial Park) and birding being popular attractions.
Population (2016):
11,844
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$105,600/$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
35.28/55.40 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
26.69/68.69 – *As part of Northumberland OPP statistics
Political representation
Federal
Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South
Provincial
David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South
