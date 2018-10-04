Santa Claus Parade saved after group hits $100K fundraising goal

The world’s most famous jolly ol’ elf will make an appearance on Winnipeg streets this year.

The Santa Claus Parade hit its fundraising goal of $100,000 and then some.

Earlier this week, the parade’s fundraiser was about $9,000 short of its goal, with only a few days before the Friday deadline.

They raised a total of $151,349 thanks to several last minute donations, including James Richardson & Sons, Limited, Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg, PAL Group, Sifton Foundation, Crosstown Civic Credit Union, New Flyer & MCI, and Tri-Core Projects, Wawanesa and Cityplace.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Winnipeg Jets Alumni groups also put together an “emergency fundraiser” at three Save on Foods locations and raised $11,000 said Mike Hameluck, a Winnipeg Blue Bombers alumni.

The parade put out a plea for cash to replace their aging Santa float, which was literally held together by duct tape during the 2017 parade.

However, they said they needed $100,000 by Oct. 5 for the float and other costs.

Late last week, local company SkipTheDishes made a $40,000 donation, which added to $39,000 already raised online.

The money will be used for building the float, maintenance and storage. They will also start start a bursary program for non-profit and community organizations, to be announced shortly.

“This campaign brought people together in a common goal with hundreds of donations ranging from $5 – $40,000 from individuals, organizations, foundations and businesses of all sizes,” said parade director Monica Derksen.

“It was so humbling to hear all the heartwarming comments about how important this event is to our city.”

